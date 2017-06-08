Five months later investigation continues into death at sea

The boat that was recovered after the crash.

A POLICE investigation into the death of a woman in a boating incident at Curtis Island on December 27 last year is continuing, a Police Media spokesman confirmed.

The 73-year-old woman, from Torquay, died at the scene.

The boat was found about two nautical miles from Sea Hill Lighthouse on Curtis Island.

The incident happened about 7.20pm on December 27, and four people were on board the boat when it

capsized.

Nearby boats pulled them from the ocean before emergency services arrived.

A 34-year-old Bracewell woman and a 14-month-old boy were taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was trapped under the capsized boat for three minutes before being rescued.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.