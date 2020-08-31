Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

31st Aug 2020 8:14 PM

 

If you're passionate about the issues facing Queensland's future - from cost of living and covid, to politics and lifestyle - share your views in News Queensland's Your Say 2020 survey.

It takes less than five minutes and your responses will help shape the news agenda ahead of the State Election on October 31.

We're not asking for any personal details or contact information, but your age bracket, gender and state electorate will help us better understand the issues facing every Queenslander, right across the state.

Originally published as Five-minute survey to help shape QLD's future

More Stories

politics queensland survey your say your say 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very good help’: Progress Association receives $5K boost

        Premium Content ‘Very good help’: Progress Association receives $5K boost

        Whats On The secretary of Benaraby Progress Association said she highly recommended local organisations applied for Ignite Event funding.

        Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        Premium Content Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        News Over the past financial year, locals in the area have won four big prizes totalling...

        Goats take down Mt Morgan in finals prep run

        Premium Content Goats take down Mt Morgan in finals prep run

        News The Gladstone Goats senior mens side left Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night as...

        ‘Very helpful’: Regional little athletics gets $5K boost

        Premium Content ‘Very helpful’: Regional little athletics gets $5K boost

        News The Agnes Water/1770 Little Athletics hosting of the Regional Athletics Carnival in...