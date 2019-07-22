Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five teenagers will face court today.
Five teenagers will face court today. Bev Lacey
Crime

Five juveniles to face court over alleged joy ride

Tara Miko
Peter Hardwick
by and
22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE juveniles arrested on Saturday morning are due to appear in court this morning having spent the weekend in custody.

The boys, aged 14 to 17, were tracked by the Toowoomba Dog Squad to a Cecil Plains shed after an alleged joy ride across the Western Downs Friday night.

Police will allege the boys were seen on Friday night in a Volkswagen station wagon reported stolen from Chinchilla on July 12.

The car was linked to a break and enter at the Crows Nest IGA and a Yarraman service station on July 14, and break and enters at two service stations and a Nanango supermarket.

The Volkswagen was seen on the Warrego Highway at Warra about 8.50pm Friday, with stingers deployed in Dalby about 9.20pm.

The car was found in Cecil Plains where the boys allegedly tried to steal a Toyota LandCruiser.

Police claim the owner was threatened by some of the group before the 4WD became wedged on a fence.

The group was later tracked to a shed by the dog squad, and arrested about 2.15am.

An Eli Waters boy, 17, was charged with five counts of break and enter, and one of armed robbery, as well as unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police, dangerous driving, possession of dangerous drugs, stealing, and unlicensed driving.

A 16-year-old Eli Waters boy, two Chinchilla boys aged 16 and 15, and 14-year-old Withcott boy were all charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

The 16-year-old Eli Waters boy has also been charged with enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

The group made no application for bail when they appeared before the Dalby Children's Court on Saturday.

The matters were adjourned for mention in court today.

More Stories

juvenile crime toowoomba toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    The journey that feels like 'running a marathon'

    premium_icon The journey that feels like 'running a marathon'

    News The citizenship ceremony saw 52 people take the oath.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone ambulance ramping top-performing for state

    premium_icon Gladstone ambulance ramping top-performing for state

    Health Wait times at Gladstone Hospital are some of the best in the state.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Gladstone man says he didn't steal wallet, he 'found' it

    premium_icon Gladstone man says he didn't steal wallet, he 'found' it

    News But the man used several of the victim's cards

    • 22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Silly selfie lands Gladstone dad in prison

    premium_icon Silly selfie lands Gladstone dad in prison

    News POLICE arrest man after finding photos on his phone

    • 22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM