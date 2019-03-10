Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Josh Adams was among those to come down. Pic: AAP
Jockey Josh Adams was among those to come down. Pic: AAP
Horses

Jockeys escape after horror fall

10th Mar 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five jockeys appear to have escaped serious injury after coming down in a horror race fall at Tamworth today.

All jockeys were taken to hospital following the race 2 incident, which occurred after Son Of A Dun - ridden by veteran NSW hoop Greg Ryan - seemed to go amiss just before the midpoint of the 1400m maiden.

Ryan fell to the turf, his horse's fall wreaking havoc as fellow jocks Josh Adams, Rachael King, Wendy Peel and Kath Bell Pitomac also struck trouble.

Fortunately it later emerged that none were seriously injured, despite heading to hospital for further treatment.

More Stories

horse racing horses jockey injury races jockeys
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Zonta club shines in fight for gender equality

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Zonta club shines in fight for gender equality

    News Women and men unite to fight for rights, equality for all at International Women's Day breakfast.

    Victim girl, 14 not 'completely naive' judge says

    premium_icon Victim girl, 14 not 'completely naive' judge says

    News A JUDGE has questioned the naivety of a 14-year-old girl who...

    Two transported to hospital after Dawson Hwy rollover

    premium_icon Two transported to hospital after Dawson Hwy rollover

    Breaking UPDATE: A woman in her 50s sustained injuries

    Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    premium_icon Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    News A GLADSTONE man is likely to be deported back to New Zealand.