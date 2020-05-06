Menu
Anglo American Grosvenor mine. Picture: Tony Martin
Breaking

Mine evacuated, workers critically injured in explosion

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and
6th May 2020 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
UPDATE 5PM: AN emergency response is under way at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine after five workers were critically injured, a company spokeswoman has confirmed.

The spokeswoman did not give further details on how the incident occurred. 

She said all the injured workers' families had been contacted by the company. 

"All remaining on-site personnel have been accounted for. The mine is in the process of being evacuated and operations stopped," the spokeswoman said.

"The mines inspectorate has been contacted and Anglo American is working to ensure the injured people have the best available medical care."  

UPDATE 4.30PM: The workplace explosion occurred at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine about 3.15pm today. 

 The Daily Mercury has contacted Anglo American for comment.

 Multiple aeromedical responses have been deployed to Moranbah Hospital where the five injured workers are being treated.

 The workers were expected to be flown to other hospitals once their injuries were assessed. 

INITIAL 3.55PM: FIVE people are in a critical condition after a workplace explosion in Moranbah this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating the five people at the worksite off Goonyella Rd for significant burns.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called to the worksite after a reported explosion about 3.15pm.

It is understood they are in a critical condition.

Two QAS crews are on scene and have called for a helicopter to transport the injured workers to hospital.

There are no further details of the five people or the incident at this stage.

