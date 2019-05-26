Five home games are on their way for Power

ON THE BALL: Gladstone's Taylor Young has been consistent this season and has averaged 21 points.

BASKETBALL: Mackay Meteors inflicted more pain to Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge on Friday night in Mackay.

This time it was a 19-point loss and consigns the Power to just just one win from six games and second-last place on the QBL ladder.

In contrast Meteors are top of the tree with seven straight wins and looks the team to beat again.

It did look like an upset loomed after the visitors blitzed Mackay in the first quarter to lead 25-13 at the first break and 27-13 after a successful Nathaniel Koko jumpshot 16-seconds into thye second quarter

Meteors then settled with a 33-18 second stanza to run away 98-79 winners.

Gladstone's Taylor Young led from the front again with 21 points while team-mates Harold Ridgeway and Paul Aleer pulled down 21rebounds between them along with 21 points.

Port City Power coach Brady Walmsley said the plan to start well was executed well. But sustaining it proved the difference.

"Firstly we played an opposition that was six wins and one loss and the aim was to start well and not to have us chasing,” he said.

"But when you play against the good teams like Mackay, they will always fight and strive to win.”

Walmsley said the Power can match it against the best as was the case against Rockhampton twice and Mackay.

"We're competitive at times throughout c course of a game, but in other patches we lack the discipline,” he said. The coach also put things into perspective.

"We've had five games on the road and I would've thought that we'd be two wins and four losses, so we're a game off where we had aimed to be,” Walmsley said.

The coach said he has been pleased with the contributions off the bench.

"Taylor Young has been consistent and the support cast off the bench with Troy Robinson and Mitch Knight has been good,” Walmsley said.

"Paul Aleer has had extended minutes and we have got to do a better job to use Harold Ridgeway offensively to help alleviate the pressure on Taylor Young.

The Power have a stretch of five successive home games and it starts on Friday against Sunshine Coast Phoenix.