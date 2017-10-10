Five generations finally under the one roof

IT'S a rare occasion that five generations of a family are all under the one roof.

After months of delays, new mum Alaina Roberts finally got to introduce eight-month-old daughter Frida to her great grandparents last week.

It proved to be a special moment after fears it wouldn't come to fruition.

"Gran and Grandy came down to visit because they live in Cairns and had been planning on coming down since April,” Alaina said.

"Grandy has been unwell and in and out of hospital so they've had to postpone a few times.

"We didn't think it was going to happen... it was meant to be April but then got moved to August and September before finally happening at the start of October.

"They used to come down once or twice a year, but as they've gotten older it's become less often. The last time they came down was for my wedding which was almost two years ago.”

PROUD: Mona and Albert 'Bon' Lees with first great-great grandchild Frida Roberts. Contributed

Despite not seeing her great-grandparents as much as she'd like, Alaina considers herself one of the lucky ones.

"A lot of people my age don't have their grandparents around any more,” she said.

"Me, my mum and my grandma all got married at 19 so that's probably why it was possible - we didn't really waste any time getting married and having kids.”

Childhood memories for Alaina include the excitement of waking up at 3am to welcome Gran and Grandy at the train station and receiving birthday and Christmas cards.

"Every birthday up until we turned 18 we got an ironed and wrapped $5 note in a card for birthdays and Christmas,” she said.

Five dollars might not seem like much, but when you have 14 great grandchildren, five grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, it pays to budget for special occasions.