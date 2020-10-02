Five fires burning in the Gladstone region

The current bushfires page on the Rural Fire Service website shows five fires burning within 100km of the Gladstone CBD. The blazes are at Lowmead, Boyne Valley, Prospect, Bracewell and Curtis Island.

SMOKY skies greeted residents of the Gladstone region this morning due to five fires burning within about 100km of the CBD.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service shows blazes burning at Lowmead, Boyne Valley, Prospect, Bracewell and Curtis Island.

The largest of the fires started last Saturday in vegetation at 398 Stockbridge Rd, Lowmead, the Rural Fire Service said.

The blaze is currently under control and being patrolled by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, but the following alert has been issued.

“Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a grass fire burning in a north-easterly direction towards Old Toweran Road, Lowmead.

“The slow moving fire which broke out on Saturday is under control and posing no threat to property at this time.

“Fire crews are undertaking backburning operations and will continue to patrol the fire over the coming days.

“Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze for the rest of today and overnight. “Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

The nearby Boyne Valley fire is on Dalga Road, and residents of the area are asked to follow the same alert warnings as the Lowmead fire.

At Prospect, near Biloela, there is a fire at 153 Saras Lane, while between 930 and 1064 East End Road at Bracewell there is also a blaze.

If you see a fire that could threaten any property please call triple-0.

Fires and location:

- Lowmead – 398 Stockbridge Road.

- Boyne Valley – Dalga Road

- Prospect – 153 Saras Lane.

- Bracewell – 930-1064 East End Road

- Curtis Island

