SMOKEY: Smoke is expected to remain in the area for about 24 hours after firefighters gained control of a large bushfire at Beecher this afternoon. Mike Richards GLA300318FIRE
UPDATE: Large bushfire at Beecher brought under control

Andrew Thorpe
by
30th Mar 2018 1:34 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

5.30PM: THE large bushfire at Beecher has been brought under control and left in the hands of local property owners.

Fire crews managed to cut a break across the fire-affected area earlier this afternoon and have since left the scene.

A large amount of smoke is expected to remain in the area over the next 24 hours.

2.10PM: BACK burning has commenced across several properties affected by a large bush fire at Beecher.

A fire command post has been established on Schulze Rd to coordinate the response of at least five fire crews battling the blaze.

1.34PM: A BUSHFIRE has broken out at Beecher after a landowner lost control of a permitted burn.

Rural fire crews from the Mount Maurice, Calliope and Port Curtis rural fire brigades are on the scene at Schulze Rd, along with two urban crews from Gladstone.

A QFES spokeswoman said about five to six acres of bushland had burned already, and firefighters are working to put a break in place around the blaze before they can start back burning.

Despite the fire spanning several properties, no houses are under direct threat at the moment.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

