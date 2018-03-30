UPDATE: Large bushfire at Beecher brought under control
5.30PM: THE large bushfire at Beecher has been brought under control and left in the hands of local property owners.
Fire crews managed to cut a break across the fire-affected area earlier this afternoon and have since left the scene.
A large amount of smoke is expected to remain in the area over the next 24 hours.
2.10PM: BACK burning has commenced across several properties affected by a large bush fire at Beecher.
A fire command post has been established on Schulze Rd to coordinate the response of at least five fire crews battling the blaze.
1.34PM: A BUSHFIRE has broken out at Beecher after a landowner lost control of a permitted burn.
Rural fire crews from the Mount Maurice, Calliope and Port Curtis rural fire brigades are on the scene at Schulze Rd, along with two urban crews from Gladstone.
A QFES spokeswoman said about five to six acres of bushland had burned already, and firefighters are working to put a break in place around the blaze before they can start back burning.
Despite the fire spanning several properties, no houses are under direct threat at the moment.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.