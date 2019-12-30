Five education and training jobs you can apply for now

There are a number of jobs currently available for jobseekers in Gladstone.

With 2020 just around the corner, many people will be looking for new jobs.

The Observer has compiled a list of education and training jobs advertised across the region.

Lead Educators – Affinity Education Group

Milestones Riverstone Rise centre is seeking an energetic lead educator and ECT to join their fast-paced team.

The advertisement on Seek said hourly rate would be $25-$38 depending on the position.

Teacher – Carinity Education Gladstone

Want to provide co-ordinated support and education opportunities for secondary school aged youth?

Carinity, a special assistance school, is seeking expressions of interest from experienced teachers to join the team, initially on a casual basis commencing with the 2020 school year.

Co-ordinator – Junior Adventures Group Calliope

The small, established Helping Hands OSHC team in Calliope are looking for an experienced and qualified co-ordinator to continue excellent relationships and quality care.

Manage your own OSHC service.

A salary of $57,000 for a 33-hour week was advertised on Seek.

Career Pathways Co-ordinator – EQIP Gladstone Inc

This position is responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with key stakeholders including schools, business and industry to ensure the successful work placements of students from eight high schools across the region.

The ad said EQIP is looking for someone energetic and enthusiastic with a diploma level or above in business.

Field Training Officer – QAL

QAL is seeking a field training officer to work in its human resource team to deliver training in the Clarification Operations area of the plant.

Responsibilities include delivery of theory and operational training and implementing training plans to support crew capabilities.

For more information on any of these roles, visit seek.com.au.