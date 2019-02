Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Boyne Island.

FIREFIGHTERS are currently on the scene of a vegetation fire near Pioneer Dr and Boyne Island Rd.

Five crews have been dispatched to the fire, which broke out earlier today.

The Queensland and Fire Emergency Services advised the fire is not posing any threat to property.

They also ask residents to close windows and doors due to nearby smoke haze.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.