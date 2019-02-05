Five cheat death in serious head-on crash

Five people have cheated death in a serious head-on crash at Eerwah Vale yesterday.

FIVE people have cheated death in a serious head-on crash at Eerwah Vale yesterday.

Emergency services raced to Eumundi-Kenilworth Road about noon with a scene of crumpled bonnets unfolding around them.

A teenage boy was trapped and the remaining four encapsulated in the wreckage as firefighters worked tirelessly to free the five.

Senior constable Blair Dooran told WIN News a driver in a Mitsubishi Triton allegedly lost control due to wet conditions on the road.

"There were people everywhere, bystanders and people in the car, it was pretty full-on," Snr Const Doonan said.

"It's not the best of roads on the top of the range, and there is a sharp bend on the top.

"The road would have been quite slippery at the time."

All four were treated by critical care paramedics and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Snr Const Doonan urged people to drive to the conditions.