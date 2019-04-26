Menu
One man can be seen sprawled out on the ground in the shocking footage. Picture: 7News
Crime

Five arrested after Anzac Day brawl

by Ben Graham
26th Apr 2019 10:16 AM

Five English and Scottish men have been charged after a vicious mass brawl - that has been captured in shocking mobile phone footage - in Sydney's CBD.

Obtained by 7 News, the footage shows a melee of wild swings between a group of men at Kings Cross about 1.20am on Thursday.

Police allege that a man was kicked while he lay on the ground. Picture: 7News
Police allege that a 32-year-old man was punched in the head and collapsed.

The unconscious man was then kicked while on the ground, police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was also allegedly punched and fell to the ground.

The person who filmed the brawl can be heard encouraging the fight until one of the men lay motionless on the ground, leading him to call for someone to get an ambulance.

No one suffered significant injuries, police said.

Five Brits have been charged over the brawl. Picture: 7News
Police arrested five English and Scottish nationals, who were all charged with affray. They were aged 19 to 30 and they told police they did not all know each other.

All of those charged over the brawl were banned from entering several entertainment areas in Sydney.

A 29-year-old man was refused bail and fronted Parramatta Bail Court on Thursday.

The other men, two aged 30 and 27 and two 19-year-olds, were granted bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 21.

