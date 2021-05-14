Host loses it over AFL mum’s golden reply

Isaac Heeney’s brutally honest mum was the star of the show when the Sydney Swans forward tried to prank her live on radio.

Isaac Heeney’s brutally honest mum was the star of the show when the Sydney Swans forward tried to prank her live on radio.

We all know what Isaac Heeney's mum thinks about rugby league after the AFL star pranked her on live radio on Friday.

The Sydney Swans gun was in the studio with Nova's Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli, tasked with trying to convince mum Rochelle he'd been offered an NRL contract with the Roosters.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Initially sceptical about the approach, Rochelle - who was working on the family's farm - called her son out for having a laugh at her expense.

"This is a joke … You've got me on loudspeaker and the Swans are having a bit of a giggle," she said.

But Heeney somehow managed to keep a straight face and pushed on with the facade.

"I like the thought of it, first person to do it. But I don't know. What are your thoughts?" he asked.

Rochelle started off well, congratulating her son because it was such a "compliment" the NRL was interested in him, but clearly she had some concerns about Heeney playing the 13-a-side game.

"How would league go … f*** me drunk, it's the dumba** game," she said as Heeney, Fitzy and Wippa all lost it and were in hysterics as they tried not to laugh out loud.

"What a compliment though, mate. What an absolute compliment. How do you know that you'd actually get a run?"

Isaac Heeney had a big old laugh at mum’s expense.

Rochelle could tell something was fishy.

Heeney likened his pretend situation to that of former Broncos star Karmichael Hunt, who left league to pick up a Sherrin with the Gold Coast Suns before venturing into rugby union. He added some mayo to the story by claiming a potential deal would be worth nearly $2 million - which would make Heeney easily the highest-paid player in any footy code in Australia.

Mum was weighing things up and doing her best offer Heeney advice but fortunately Fitzy and Wippa jumped in to let her know the gig was up before she dropped another f-bomb.

"No! I knew you were taking the p***," she said. "It was so official.

"I've stopped the tractor and I'm like, 'I've got to talk to (husband) Adam'.

"That's the dumba** game.

"I am as red as the tractor is and I'm in the middle of the paddock and nobody's here. You are going to get your a*** kicked.

"Guys, you are in trouble."

Fitzy was having a ball.

Originally published as Fitzy loses it over AFL mum's golden reply