JOBS GROWTH: The Fitzroy Region added 400 jobs over the past 12 months. Keagan Elder
Employment

Fitzroy jobs numbers show slight increase

Christine Mckee
by
28th Apr 2018 11:17 AM

THE FITZROY region, which includes Gladstone, has added 400 jobs over the past 12 months according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data released this week.

The figure represents a 0.4 per cent increase but that's less than Mackay region, Darling Downs-Maranoa and outback Queensland which showed growth between 3.4 and 4.8 per cent.

Much of the growth has come from the resources sector which added 38,150 new jobs over the past year.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Queensland's resources sector now provided one in every $6 dollars in the Queensland economy and sustained one in eight Queensland jobs.

"The sector supports more than 16,400 businesses across the state,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"The jobs data comes as Santos announces the completion of a major project in the the Darling Downs-Maranoa region to expand its Scotia compression plant and field from 23 to more than 100 wells.

"The project delivered by more than 400 workers will boost gas supply to the Santos GLNG project, supporting jobs in local industry by increasing east coast domestic gas supplies as well as those jobs from exporting LNG.”

Gladstone Observer

