Fitzroy Frogs push limit in final event of 2019

The Fitzroy Frogs hosted the triathlon at Tannum Sands 15 December 2019

TRIATHLON: Over 100 people took to Tannum beach on Sunday for the Fitzroy Frog Triathlon Club’s final event for the year.

Participants had a variety of events to choose from, including enticer and sprint distance triathlons, a duathlon and an aquathlon.

Michael England led the men’s sprint triathlon with a time of 1.03.30.

Petro Kuiper took out the ladies’ sprint event in 1.20.36.

Scrambled Leggs won the team event, completing the course in 1.15.13.

Club president Craig McCormack said the club held six events each year, but the Tannum event “always draws a good crowd”.

“Gladstone and surrounds provide a good community atmosphere for an event,” he said.

McCormack said everyone was very encouraging.

“When you’ve got 100 other people out on course, you’re lifted,” he said.

“If you look in pain, you’ll get a bigger cheer.

“People know that if they cheer, it’ll lift your spirits and you’re off again.”

He said the support helped remind participants they weren’t on their own.

“The hot weather knocked a few people around and slowed them down,” he said.

“But once they get started, they’re very determined.”

McCormack said the crowd was “all smiles”, even during the race.

“Even if you’re hurting, you have a big smile on your face because you’re having a go,” he said.

Triathlons are often seen as sport for “supreme” athletes, but McCormack said it was “about putting one foot in front of the other”.

He said a variety of skill levels took part in the event.

“There were 12-year-olds just starting out right through to people who are relatively serious and training for upcoming events,” he said.

Beginners were encouraged to participate in the enticer event, which saw participants swim 300m, bike 10km and run 2.5km.

McCormack said people often surprised themselves and found it an “enjoyable” experience.

Participants of the sprinter event tackled a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

McCormack said the club offered a variety of events to be “as inclusive as possible”.

“We have a great variety of participants and all that matters is that everyone remains safe and that they enjoy themselves,” he said.