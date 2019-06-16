Menu
Origin Qld V NSW
Rugby League

Fittler’s blues: Haas ruled out of Game II

by Lachlan Grey
16th Jun 2019 12:14 PM
Brisbane's loss will be Queensland's gain after 19-year-old Payne Haas was ruled out of Game II in Perth.

The 10-game Broncos prop and Blues debutant will miss the Nullarbor flight after a hamstring complaint and forces Brad Fittler into yet another injury-enforced shift.

NSW has now lost two of their three starting from rowers for Game I of the State of Origin series.

 

David Fifita and Payne Haas come together after Game I of the 2019 Origin series between Queensland and NSW at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Picture: Adam Head

Newcastle prop David Klemmer was NSW's best at Suncorp Stadium but has been ruled out with a wrist complaint.

Klemmer, Haas join Raiders winger Nick Cotric (ankle) on the Blues casualty ward.

Meanwhile, Newcastle star Mitchell Pearce is tipped make a miraculous return to the Origin arena and partner under-fire halfback Nathan Cleary.

 

MORE TO COME.

