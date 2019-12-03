Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW coach Brad Fittler is keeping his State of Origin options open. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
NSW coach Brad Fittler is keeping his State of Origin options open. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
Sport

Fittler names huge squad for Blues camp

by Pamela Whaley, AAP
3rd Dec 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW coach Brad Fittler has invited a whopping 64 players to take part in a State of Origin camp in Sydney this month as he begins preparations for a three-peat in 2020.

NRL premiership stars Latrell Mitchell, Luke Keary and Victor Radley are among 34 players named and in line to represent the Blues in next year's series.

Ten of those 34 are yet to make their Origin debut.

Parramatta's Clint Gutherson, Nathan Brown, Mitchell Moses and Ryan Matterson are among the potential debutants, as well as Brisbane's Kotoni Staggs, Manly's Curtis Sironen, Dragons hooker Cameron McInnes and Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks.

The Broncos' Kotoni Staggs is in the squad. Picture: Darren England/AAP
The Broncos' Kotoni Staggs is in the squad. Picture: Darren England/AAP

All 24 players who have represented the Blues in the past two series were also named in the squad, including South Sydney's Cody Walker, who played the opening game of the series in 2019.

Missing from last year's camp is Aaron Woods, Ryan James, Tevita Pangai Junior, Jack Bird, Jordan McLean, Josh Jackson and Regan Campbell-Gillard.

Fittler has also earmarked players of the future with a 14-man Emerging Blues squad including Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen and Sydney Roosters players Nat Butcher, Kyle Flanagan and Sam Verrills.

Tom and Jake Trbojevic are Manly juniors.
Tom and Jake Trbojevic are Manly juniors.

Ben Trbojevic, younger brother to Blues stars Tom and Jake, was also named in among 16 Future Blues who will take part in the camp.

The two-day camp will be held at the Blues' Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park on December 12 and 13.

NSW Blues Squad: Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane), Jack Wighton, Nick Cotric (Canberra), Wade Graham (Cronulla-Sutherland), Curtis Sironen, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic (Manly), Josh Addo-Carr, Dale Finucane (Melbourne), David Klemmer, Mitchell Pearce, Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle), Nathan Brown, Blake Ferguson, Clint Gutherson, Ryan Matterson, Mitchell Moses (Parramatta), Nathan Cleary (Penrith), Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Latrell Mitchell, Victor Radley, James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, James Roberts, Cody Walker (South Sydney), Cameron McInnes, Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims, Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers).

Emerging Blues: Emre Guler (Canberra Raiders), Bronson Xerri (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Reuben Garrick, Jack Gosiewski (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Ryan Papenhuyzen, Curtis Scott (Melbourne Storm), Matt Burton, Spencer Leniu, Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Nat Butcher, Kyle Flanagan, Sam Verrills (Sydney Roosters), Campbell Graham, Liam Knight (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

Future Blues: Brendon Tumeth (Balmain Tigers), Trey Mooney, Clay Webb (Canberra Raiders), Paul Alamoti (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Sione Fainu, Tolu Koula, Ben Trbojevic, Kaeo Weekes (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Bradman Best, Mitch Black, Jonah Pezet (Newcastle Knights), Thomas Weaver, Josh Bevan (Northern Rivers), Jason Saab, Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Joseph Suaalii (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

-AAP

angus crichton blake ferguson boyd cordner brad fittler brisbane broncos cameron mcinnes cameron murray canberra raiders clint gutherson cody walker cronulla sharks curtis sironen dale finucane damien cook daniel saifiti david klemmer jack wighton jake trbojevic james roberts james tedesco josh addo-carr kotoni staggs latrell mitchell luke brooks luke keary manly sea eagles melbourne storm mitchell moses mitchell pearce nathan brown nathan cleary newcastle knights nick cotric nsw blues parramatta eels paul vaughan payne haas penrith panthers ryan matterson south sydney rabbitohs state of origin camp st george illawarra dragons sydney roosters tariq sims tom trbojevic tyson frizell victor radley wade graham wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Preparing for the All Boats Regatta

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Preparing for the All Boats Regatta

        News Members of the Port Curtis Sailing Club spent Saturday preparing for and racing in the regatta

        • 3rd Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        premium_icon 9yo girl donates $1000 to help save turtles

        Environment She raised over $1000 to donate to a Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.

        COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

        premium_icon COUNCIL MEETING: $3m funding worry for Philip St project

        News What's on the agenda for today's council meeting.