Fittest woman Tia back on home soil and on national tv

CHAMPION: Tia-Clair Toomey won a thrilling CrossFit Games in the US to be the world's best.

GLADSTONE was broadcast on the national stage this morning, with none other than the world's fittest woman taking over our television screens on Channel Seven's Sunrise.

CrossFit Gladstone owner and incredible athlete Tia-Clair Toomey has just touched back down on home soil this weekend after a well-deserved break after winning the CrossFit Games in Madison, USA, earlier this month.

Toomey said while she was still getting her head around the fact she'd taken out the 'Fittest woman on Earth' title, it was starting to sink in.

"To come out on top was such a lovely reward," she told Sunrise.

"A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into it."

She is coached by her partner Shane Orr who also runs CrossFit Gladstone.

CrossFit is the ultimate test of fitness combining weightlifting, endurance, gymnastics, swimming, running and a broad range of movements.

The Gladstone superstar had Australian viewers biting their nails and screaming at live-feed television screens moments before she was crowned the winner of the Games as she fought off Brisbane athlete Kara Webb for the top place.

WATCH THE NAIL-BITING FINISH:

It is the first time in history an Australian has won the CrossFit games, let alone first and second place with Webb taking out an overall close second in the female division.

Toomey now has her sights set on the 2018 Commonwealth games where she hopes to compete in weightlifting for a second time, as well as next year's CrossFit Games.

"Now it's about going back to the drawing board," she said.

"Going to the Commonwealth Games next year is a goal of mine and I want to go to the CrossFit Games next year to defend my title," she said.

Welcome home, Tia!