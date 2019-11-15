Fitness model goes from strength to strength

Whitney-Rae Freyling took out first place in the Miss Runway competition at the ICN World Titles

GLADSTONE fitness competitor and former national champion Whitney-Rae Freyling – who recently clinched a first and second place at the ICN World Titles – said this week she enjoyed taking part in the popular international contest because of its commitment to drug testing.

Ms Freyling won first place in Miss Runway and took out second place in the Pro Class Bikini last month.

She has previously won the National Championships in 2017 and she won the Southern Universe Championships in the same year as well as placing third at the ICN championships in Dubai in 2015.

“I’ve stuck with them. Their competitions are drug tested, and it’s all about fit and healthy criteria,” she said.

She said there were many competitions available in Australia, and “50 per cent are drug tested and 50 per cent aren’t”.

“It’s a different look if you are in a non-drug tested comp. Everyone has their own choice.

“I would always choose to be a natural athlete and achieve the criteria through hard work and through food.”

Ms Freyling – who at 29 was the second oldest on stage last month – said some younger “unnatural” competitors might not have thought about effects on hormones, fertility and bone structure.

She said the sport was growing quickly in popularity – “It’s gone crazy now”.

And when she’s up on the podium receiving the winning accolades, It’s all worth it”.

“I believe in lots of hard work and consistency and it’s good to be rewarded for your efforts and getting the criteria right.

“I’d do it a million times over.”

“I think you just feel really proud of yourself and you can relax a little bit afterwards, which is nice.”

Ms Freyling said she has practised her sport by entering about 25 competitions over the past 10 years, training normally two hours a day, and then three hours daily for the eight weeks before a competition.

She had a torn gluteus medius earlier this year and had undergone surgery last year so was keen to compete this year, and is now planning on some downtime to fully recuperate.

Ms Freyling, who operates her own business Fitness by Whitney Rae, also runs boot camps in Gladstone for “regular women”.

