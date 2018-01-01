How to stay on track with New Year's resolutions

KEEPING IT REAL: Sarah Bowden, owner of Allstar Fitness Academy, says it's important to set realistic goals to help acheive your new year resolution.

IT'S that time of year again where fitness fever hits and resolutions to lose those Christmas kilos are set.

But there's certainly a big difference between setting a goal and following through with it until the end.

Sarah Bowden, personal trainer and owner of Allstar Fitness Academy in Gladstone, knows all too well the struggles of trying achieve weight loss goals.

Sarah has already dropped 30kg in her own personal pursuit, and says the mental side can be the toughest.

"A lot of the time I was beating myself up about it," she said.

"If a friend tells you that you look really good in something, don't turn around and say, I'd look better if...

"Say thank you and learn to take those compliments so you can learn to love yourself and achieve those goals."

Ms Bowden believes the key to following through on your new year's fitness resolution is about keeping it realistic.

It is important to set goals that are timely, achievable and fit your own personal lifestyle.

"If you want to lose 10kg don't decide to do it in the first month because while it's doable, it's not likely," she said.

"You want to set your long-term goals and then break them down into smaller goals."

The need to set goals that fit your own lifestyle is also important, and what suits one person may not suit another.

It can be easy to set goals over the holidays when there is an abundance of free time, but many fail when real life starts again in February.

"Sometimes once the kids are back at school and there's more routine, parents generally put themselves second and their kids' activities first," Ms Bowden said.

"You need to lead by example in that if you're showing your kids to put yourself second once you have kids, when they get older they're going to do the same thing.

"You need to look after yourself to look after your kids, because you can't pour from an empty cup."

Ms Bowden said that fitness and weight loss should not only been seen as a fad for the new year, but something to carry through life.

"Health and fitness is important as a lifestyle change," she said.

"Whatever suits you for your goals is all that matters and you don't have to prove yourself to anyone but you.

"Even if it's a walk around the block, as long as you're up moving around, it is important for your health."