Fitness guru leaves a lasting impression

Leah Ching's farewell after 24 years' service in various roles at Yaralla CC Fitness.She is with Yaralla CEO Will Schroeder and Julie Withoos. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Leah Ching's farewell after 24 years' service in various roles at Yaralla CC Fitness.She is with Yaralla CEO Will Schroeder and Julie Withoos. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

HEALTH AND FITNESS: Leah Ching has left a lasting legacy in the Gladstone fitness industry.

Leah Ching's farewell after 24 years' service in various roles at Yaralla CC Fitness

Ching leaves the Yaralla Fitness Centre after 24 years of invaluable service in various roles in which she had made lifelong friends.

Fresh group classes to pump you up at Yaralla

Dance festival a chance to boost performance skills

"It's where your participants and clients become family and the regular faces you see of all fitness levels and ages," she said.

She is bound for the southern Brisbane suburb of Wynnum West.

Leah Ching's farewell after 24 years' service in various roles at Yaralla CC Fitness

"My husband Richard was doing FIFO for three years and we will be there for our youngest Ellah-Josie who lives there and is doing Year 11," Ching said.

She started at a then-small Yaralla gym 28 years ago as a participant and from little things, big things grew. "It then progressed to freestyle fitness classes and Les Mills classes," she said.

"We started in a tin shed at Barney Point and now it's such a good thing to see how it has evolved which was encouraging."

Ching filled various roles and is a personal trainer, boxing coach, does remedial massages, myotherapy and Bowen therapy and will take a well-deserved break before getting back to what she loves doing best. "I've got to pack and have a short break over Christmas and then get stuck into it at the start of the new year," she said.

While most would have had at least half a dozen jobs over a 24-year period, Ching stuck to the one job because she does not label it as such.

"I wouldn't have been here for as long as I would because to me it's not a job ... it's a passion and one that I love and look back on with passion," she said.

Yaralla chief executive Will Schroeder said Ching's contribution had been invaluable.

"Leah's amazing and she will be sadly missed and as you can tell from her farewell, there is a lot of respect for her," he said.