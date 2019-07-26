FISHING WITH DAZ: Monster barra at Lake

COULD this be the biggest barra ever seen in an impoundment?

That's the burning question!

On Monday morning my lad Matty caught up with one of his best mates Thomas Hayes to wet a line on Lake Awoonga as both hadn't fished it for so long.

Many around the region will know Thomas as he is the big cheese involved in the Gladstone Area Water Board Hatchery, looking after the breeding, restocking and management of this amazing facility which GAWB created.

I'd flicked Matty a text asking for photos for this week's column and within 60 seconds the image of Tom holding up this monster of a fish came through!

As you can imagine my heart skipped a beat, as I'd never seen a barra that big, especially being held up by someone I knew.

They'd come across it floating belly up, obstructing the total view of the fish, and started guessing its weight.

The fish had died, but hadn't be dead long as it was still very fresh.

The thinking is that during the cooler months the water temp drops to a point where the fish's metabolism slows down so much that the fish dies.

We've seen it before not only at Lake Awoonga but also Callide, Monduran, and Fairbairn at Emerald.

These low temps do tend to take the bigger fish and sadly we think this might be the case here.

Nevertheless these pair went to grab it and lift it into the boat and at that point they realised just how big this fish was.

They eventually took it back to the ramp and into a front end loader bucket to get official measurements and weight. Laid on a tape measure (not a brag mat) it went 1420mm and on the scales it weighed in at 46.5kg.

Now the biggest barra ever caught was at Lake Monduran in 2010 which measured 135cm and weighed 44.6kg and previously it was held by a Tinaroo fish.

This particular fish however wasn't caught and would actually wonder if you'd be able to stop anything that size if it inhaled your Gold Bomber.

Years ago, we saw possibly over 300,000 barra escape from the lake due to a weather event and from that time, in 2013, the restocking process has been on in earnest, just ask Tom.

But not all those fish exited the system and this is proof that this is the case.

Makes you wonder how many others are there of this size lurking in the lilly pads or warming themselves in those sunny bays.

Once the weighing and measuring had been done it was back on the lake with them eventually nabbing a beautiful bronze barra 840mm long.

By Christmas this fish will be knocking on one metre long, and with the saltwater barra season closed from midday November 1 til midday February 1 the likes of Lake Awoonga will be a bucket-list system to fish.

Looking at the rest of the region I reckon things are about to really heat up in the region with amazing weather predicted for the coming week along with the remnants of the last quarter lunar phase.

Today and right through the weekend will be nothing short of amazing as we all get out on the water and grab a feed!

Make sure you call up VMR Gladstone or Roundhill and let someone know where you are going, because along with incredible weather we tend to have smaller vessels heading further than what they normally do.

Take care and enjoy your weekend!

Hooroo Daz