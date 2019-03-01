FISHING WITH DAZ: Inshore the spot for bites

FISHY HUG: Chris 'Foey' Foe with his 1145mm barra from the Boyne River at Benaraby.

WITH the seasonal conditions of February and March being rather fickle, the inshore has become pivotal to satisfying fishing cravings.

Yesterday we had the Pacific Explorer in Gladstone and I happen to be manning the pop-up information stand at Stocklands.

A young fella came up to me with his P&O lanyard around his neck desperate for a fish as he'd come all the way from Canberra looking forward to wetting a line.

Lucky for him Justin Nye, from Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing, had a spare day and was at home doing the laundry when I called and saved him.

Yes folks, I saved him - plus he earned some money!

Hopefully they caught some fish but with pressure like that I'm very pleased I'm not in the guiding game.

The conditions certainly haven't been very good and those chasing barra in the salt and fresh still have had their work cut out for them.

Nice to see that Chris Foe, or "Foey” as he is known to many, managed to nab a 1145mm barra in the Boyne River upstream at Benaraby.

Meanwhile others have caught some in the Calliope.

There are, however, some other species on the menu.

Solid grunter are sitting on the gravel banks and the flathead have been utilising the big tides to ambush their prey on the downstream side of the sand banks.

Just on another note with "Foey” as he is part of a group headed up by legendary community champion Ernie Vaughan to deliver the Tannum Crab Classic due to be held on the last weekend in March.

Now this is a "all bucks and no jennies” event and all about men's suicide.

It is into its tenth year.

Yours truly is helping host the event and no doubt there will be some spirited bidding come time for the mud crab auction prior to the big race.

There is a ladies or "jennies” day a few days prior where you can win airline tickets and a cruise or two.

So ladies stay tuned or look up the website.

The HookUp is getting close too and for those who have been charged with obtaining the entry, best you make sure you are entered.

This weekend the wind is still hanging around and we also have the new moon big tides.

Make sure you are aware of the sea conditions when these elements are working against each other as things can change pretty quickly.

Ensure you are all paid up and a member of VMR as its you who is the member not the boat!

Have a cracker weekend.

Hooroo,

Daz