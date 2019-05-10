FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

BONZA BARRA: Jeremy Brown with a solid barra from Gladstone Harbour on Wednesday.

WITH the 24th Boyne Tannum HookUp done and dusted it's nice to look back and check out the amazing fish that were caught and who caught them.

Years ago when the Box family moved into the region from Jacobs Well young Clayton was a boy with the biggest of grins.

This weekend we see this young man holding up a 17kg jewfish!

Well done Clayton and enjoy your holiday out at Heron Island.

The same goes for the Just Havta Fish team.

I have watched all of them grow from young boys to young fathers.

They have been there for every HookUp.

They are always parked beside the dunnies and erect a banner each year with their achievements permanently marked.

This year I was absent at HookUp because I'd organised for many of my old school mates to fly over and go sailing around the Whitsundays.

Sure the timing wasn't flash but it does make this region look like a fishing heaven.

The offshore species certainly did not disappoint.

Although anglers such as our very own MP Glenn Butcher, try as he did, managed to bring home a few feeds but no real whoppers.

One whopper I did see on Facebook was a massive yellow king salmon or threadfin.

I'm not sure where it was caught but it certainly is a spectacular fish and an excellent table fish as well.

Seeing Sam Kiely win that major prize boat is encouraging for all of those who turn up and enter year after year and never win anything.

Sam, who is a local lad, never gave up.

I suppose to win it you must be in it.

This week, if you haven't been out prior to today, I reckon your opportunity has gone.

The forecast tonight is for the southerly wind to increase to around 30 knots (56km/h), plummeting temps and then cooling off day time temps over the weekend.

The inshore fishing will be a bit hit and miss as well.

Try to find a sheltered spot out of the cool southerly.

Grom and all the other surfers at Agnes will be relishing these conditions.

The wave or swell height is predicted to be around 10 foot or just over 3m.

It might be a weekend to give the boat a clean.

Hooroo,

Daz