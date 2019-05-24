FISHING WITH DAZ: Good time to get to islands

WITH the forecast at last looking promising for Sunday onwards, we might be able to hold out some hope of putting some fresh fillets back into the freezer!

These past few weeks have just been about exploring the creeks, rivers and mangrove systems which have certainly produced.

We have seen some nice grunter, salmon and flathead caught along with some crabs although the destinations further north of Mackay, seem to be having a better run that our pots. It might be a reflection on the amount of rainfall those regions have been receiving.

As the temps do drop however, so does the activity in Lake Awoonga, but the need to think like a barra comes to the fore as you look for those sunny bays with the cover or maybe the bay where the breeze is blowing the water surface into that area not only warming the water up a tad but also providing oxygenated water where the big barra can be a bit more active.

The saltwater system still has good temps and the likes of mangrove jack, and fingermark, which both love to use a bit of cover to hide, will be very active this weekend.

I see that the charter boats out of 1770 are filling up but one or two are advertising spots available if you don't have a boat.

Fishing the systems at this time of the year certainly has its benefits though with seasonal rain, cooler mornings and those species such as spanish mackerel, yellowfin, long tail tuna and cobia seemingly grow in size somewhat overnight.

Make sure that your gear is up to scratch and your knots are good.

Those looking to take advantage of the close islands such as Facing and Curtis islands get well rewarded with excellent camping areas, 4wding, and some crazy beach and rock fishing.

Here at the Visitor Information Centre at the marina you can book a site at either The Oaks at facing or else the camping area at Southend, both of which are Gladstone Regional Council area that GAPDL manages the bookings for.

The sites at The Oaks are site specific and you need to be aware of the tides, as one or two do get a wee bit wet in the very big tides but the rest are excellent.

There are environment toilets there.

The camping area at South End is first in best dressed and there are toilets there as well.

If you wanted to travel up to Turtle Street Beach camping area or Joey lees camping area these are in the national park and the info centre can book you as well for that.

Soon there will be other areas available for camping which we will let you know about as they open up.

Curtis Ferry Services run regular ferry services to Facing and Curtis Islands, and you will need to book your car and camping trainer on. It doesn't cost you an arm and a leg, and the journey is very relaxing.

Why not plan a camping weekend in your own back yard as it'll blow you away just how much of a fun experience it'll be.

Hooroo, Daz