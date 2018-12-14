Menu
Luke Clow holds up a solid barra from Awoonga while out with Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing Charters.
News

FISHING WITH DAZ: Good fishing in Gladstone

by Darryl Branthwaite, GAPDL CEO
14th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
THIS year is ending in a dramatic way with Tropical Cyclone Owen lingering around dumping a heap of rain and wind across the region.

I really do doubt that many will be out fishing but then again, the rain which comes from all of this does flush out the creeks and drains of fish and crabs.

So this week and next week I thought I'd share some pics with you from throughout the year as this region really shone with the quality of fish.

If you are venturing out once this system heads inland and conditions improve make sure you let VMR Gladstone and Roundhill know where you are going because the last thing we need is a tragedy this close to the festive season.

Looking for a gift?

Why not visit your local tackle store and they also have entry forms for the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

This would make an ideal gift with some new tackle along with a few Happy Rock Softies!

Hooroo,

Daz

    Local Partners