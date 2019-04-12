FISHING WITH DAZ: Casting time before HookUp

ARMS FULL: Leon with a solid fish while out with Trevor Burgess on Lake Awoonga.

IT'S really cool to see kids getting out fishing with their families.

The school holidays are in full swing and we have had amazing weather up until yesterday morning.

Joe McGuire took his lads out to get into the mackerel.

The family is mad keen on fishing. Jen is taking the reins of the Boyne Tannum HookUp and Joe is part of a group that, back in the day, would chase barra all day and all night if they could.

He's a very good angler in his own right.

Johnny Mitchell was also part of that group.

But with the HookUp rapidly approaching it's a great idea to get the kids out wetting a line and explore places where no one else goes.

The next few days look as though the creek systems will be the go with strong southeasterlies predicted through the weekend and maybe popping back up again next Tuesday.

Let's hope and pray that over the Easter break those of you observing Lent manage to catch your own seafood.

Next week is also about the first quarter with tiny wee tides and very little run.

I've never had a great deal of success on the first quarter but others like Mark Patton relish this lunar time.

There have been some amazing nannygai caught recently around our region but there was one caught down south that blew me away, I think around the 15kg mark.

How big have you caught? Email me the pics darryl. branthwaite@gapdl.com.au and a short story.

This time of year Lake Awoonga really shines with air temp and water temp being pretty much spot on.

Justin Nye and his clients have been very successful with the barra in the dam.

And the king of Happy Rock softies, Trevor Burgess, has also been testing his products out with huge success - a few knocking on the 900mm mark.

His cobber Leon landed a solid fish as well.

Give the barra another three months and come September they will be the magic one metre!

Across the region in the salt, the grunter have become very active with some being caught knocking on 700mm.

Joan Mann and hubby, who nomadically cruise up to Yellow Patch on a regular basis, nabbed a 680mm one last weekend from up that way.

The old platform or barge or whatever it is off Cape Capricorn plays home to some huge grunter and nannygai so make sure you know where that is.

Inside the harbour, however, the gravel or rubble bottom right through the middle yields some very good grunter and most of the time there isn't a bump on the bottom.

Use your sounder to find them and enjoy the rewards as they are an excellent table fish.

This weekend suss out some spots in case you can't get out the front during the HookUp and find out where the fingermark, jewies, and salmon are hiding.

Suss out where the barra will be sitting just out of the current.

And if you are going to target the inshore species during the HookUp remember that most of those categories are in the live section.

Finally, I see many are starting to get their teams together for the HookUp.

Local MP Glenn Butcher is trying to recruit as many as possible on Facebook while others are preparing their team shirts and plans of attack.

Want to know more about this huge event?

Visit boynetannumhookup com.au

Hooroo,

Daz