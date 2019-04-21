FISHING WITH DAZ: Big tides to bring variety of species

HAPPY Easter everyone and it looks as though there won't be too many venturing out the front.

Strong southeasterlies are forecast throughout the weekend.

Obviously really good if you are involved in the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and we look forward to a fast race.

So let's focus inshore as the big tides over the weekend should bring some great species into the harbour, rivers and creek systems across our region.

We have a full moon happening on Sunday and the tidal range leading up to that is huge.

Friday will see a very low tide - the toes of the boatramps will be exposed - and then up to around a 4.5m high tide.

Those exiting or attempting to exit any entrance facing east or south will have tricky conditions when the tide is running out.

Good seamanship skills could be required.

The quality of the inshore species at present right across the region is something to behold with excellent grunter, blue salmon, flathead and barra being caught and ending up in the esky.

Spots like the gravel bars up the Boyne or the sandy entrances to the creeks and drains are holding good stocks of grunter and flathead.

Both upstream and downstream of the Benaraby Bridge there have been good catches of flathead and mangrove jack.

The structure that lines the river from above Pikes Crossing down to the rivermouth hold some pretty sizable barra most of the time.

So ensure your tackle is up to scratch in case you hook up with the fish of your dreams.

All the way through the harbour and in the Calliope, Targinnie, Grahams Creek regions the system is just alive with good table fish.

We are just at the start of the annual run of blue salmon as they make their way into the Port Alma system to breed.

A few years ago at Easter I enjoyed some time with Les and Shyrelle Anderson down at Colosseum Inlet.

At the time the blue salmon were making their way north along the coast.

In among the sandbars we were floating pillies on gang hooks, on an outgoing tide and nailing these fish with so much ease we decided we had enough for dinner.

Fresh blue salmon is stunning with its brilliantly white flesh and its own particular flavour.

We gorged ourselves with beer-battered fish.

The crabs are about at the moment but they aren't full apparently, which sort of indicates that they might be getting ready to shed their shells for a newer bigger model.

The HookUp is just about here and is still open for entries. Who knows what the weather will be like but one thing is for sure - many will leave with a decent prize, which could include a $60,000 boat.

Be in it to win it and have a safe and blessed Easter break.

Hooroo, Daz