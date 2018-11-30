Fishing with Daz: Best spots to hook a feed

COMING up to Christmas time I want to start focusing on the various regions or precincts we have in the Gladstone region where visitors can go for a fish.

The first one is the 1770/Agnes Water region which is probably the jumping off point for many in the southeast corner travelling to fish the reef.

We've all seen the volume of trailers parked from the SES grounds all the way to the boat ramp at 1770 Marina but there's also many coming here this year who have never been.

The grounds in and around 1770 and Agnes Water are very special with the Inner and Outer Wides being first cab off the rank enroute to the likes of Lady Musgrave or Boult Reef for a fish.

These grounds hold excellent reef species such as red throat emperor (AKA sweetlip), coral trout and some whopping big red emperor.

The pelagics are very thick as well with spanish mackeral, GT's, cobia, and big long tail tuna smashing the schools of bait fish between the coast and the reef.

Spots like Fitzroy Lagoon, the Lee of Boult Reef and inside Lady Musgrave provide some excellent anchorages on the right day plus most of these spots are not green zones.

New comers to the region need to read up where the green zones are and also the legal sizes and numbers.

The water police as well as fisheries patrols will be out and about and the boat ramp is where they will nab you.

Best not to break the rules.

Inshore this area is rich with flathead, bream summer whiting, mangrove jack and muddies.

Roundhill Creek is the first spot with excellent numbers in each of those species.

The likes of beach fishing along the Agnes beach is ideal for the whiting and dart.

The pikey bream are just on the outside of the break as well.

East Shores IT owner Adam Salmon is a regular with his kids, out chasing whiting along this beach, and in days gone by, he has been kept so busy baiting hooks, and taking fish off their lines that he hasn't even wet a line himself.

Other spots like Middle Creek, Pancake Creek, and Inner and Outer Rocks, are alive with all types of fish.

Inshore around Gladstone spots like the Calliope, the Narrows, Southtrees, Colosseum, Wild Cattle and the Boyne, are all fishing extremely well and as you can see by Jeremey Brown's Mangrove Jack the creeks are very healthy, as he and his mate Boden Spice, also picked up a few out of season barra (which were released), blue salmon, tarpon, cod, grunter, and flathead.

A session any fisherman would be pretty pleased with.

This weekend's conditions couldn't get any better with the same conditions as today predicted for Saturday and also Sunday morning but the northerly breeze picking up Sunday afternoon, ideal for coming home from Fitzroy Reef if you'd spent the weekend out there from 1770.

If you are slipping out from Boyne spots like Rock Cod shoals, Masthead, and Wistari Reefs are excellent spots especially if you target those pressure points on the reef.

Having a northerly is very handy because the southeast corners are the ones which are the pressure points and not always are fishable.

This weekend however Masthead, Cabbage Patch, Fishtail, and the SE end of Sykes will be amazing.

The last quarter of the lunar phase is with us right now and the tidal run and only just starting to build.

Get out there and explore the deeper stuff and share your fishing photos with the Observer Facebook page.

Have a cracker weekend and make sure you log on to VMR Gladstone or Roundhill.

Hooroo, Daz