Fishing trip fail: Man’s plan to escape wife backfires

BRETT Ronald Beard went fishing to calm down after a fight with his wife, only to find himself in trouble with the law.

The 44-year-old was driving his Nissan Patrol when police pulled him over on the Dawson Highway.

He returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.139

Beard pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink-driving.

The court heard that at 8.10pm on August 31, police intercepted a vehicle on the Dawson Highway for a breath test.

Police questioned Beard about his alcohol consumption and he told them he had just finished a beer and had been drinking since 7 that morning, as he was on a fishing trip to calm down after a fight with his wife.

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Beard had one previous like charge, where he blew a high-level blood alcohol reading of 0.188 in 2014.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale said Beard was not getting the message about drinking and driving.

In court, Beard said he had not had a drink since that night and would rather have his wife and their relationship than a drink.

“I know what I want, I don’t need grog,” he said.

Beard said that being self-employed and living at Rolleston without a licence would be difficult.

He was granted a work license by Magistrate Beckinsale on those grounds.

Beard was convicted and fined $750 and disqualified from driving for ten months.

MORE BILOELA COURT STORIES:

Biloela trio in street brawl front court