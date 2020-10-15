Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brett Ronald Beard pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Brett Ronald Beard pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
News

Fishing trip fail: Man’s plan to escape wife backfires

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRETT Ronald Beard went fishing to calm down after a fight with his wife, only to find himself in trouble with the law.

The 44-year-old was driving his Nissan Patrol when police pulled him over on the Dawson Highway.

He returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.139

Beard pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink-driving.

The court heard that at 8.10pm on August 31, police intercepted a vehicle on the Dawson Highway for a breath test.

Police questioned Beard about his alcohol consumption and he told them he had just finished a beer and had been drinking since 7 that morning, as he was on a fishing trip to calm down after a fight with his wife.

Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Beard had one previous like charge, where he blew a high-level blood alcohol reading of 0.188 in 2014.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale said Beard was not getting the message about drinking and driving.

In court, Beard said he had not had a drink since that night and would rather have his wife and their relationship than a drink.
“I know what I want, I don’t need grog,” he said.

Beard said that being self-employed and living at Rolleston without a licence would be difficult.

He was granted a work license by Magistrate Beckinsale on those grounds.

Beard was convicted and fined $750 and disqualified from driving for ten months.

MORE BILOELA COURT STORIES:

Biloela trio in street brawl front court

biloela court drink driving charge high range drink driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR HOME TOWN: Surf shop reveals new plans

        Premium Content OUR HOME TOWN: Surf shop reveals new plans

        Local Faces Dianne Allen talks about a change coming to the Gladstone store very soon.

        • 15th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        Grass fire breaks out near Calliope

        Premium Content Grass fire breaks out near Calliope

        News Crews are on scene at a grass fire burning south of Calliope.

        Free movie event to show at Calliope

        Premium Content Free movie event to show at Calliope

        Whats On A popular free movie event has returned to the region, this time showing in...

        Triathlon with a twist: Adventure race on this weekend

        Premium Content Triathlon with a twist: Adventure race on this weekend

        Whats On Here’s everything you need to know for this weekend’s Lake Awoonga Adventure Race...