STOLEN: A number of fishing rods have been taken from the Tannum Sands Caravan Park. Pic. Pete Johnson
Crime

Fishing rods and reels stolen

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
HOLIDAY makers at Tannum Sands were shocked when they woke to find a number of fishing rods missing.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said between 10pm on Wednesday and 6am Thursday two visitors had fishing rods stolen from balconies at the Tannum Sands caravan park on Millennium Esplanade.

One visitor had seven rods and reels stolen, the other had six rods and reels and a tackle box stolen.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact Police Link on 131 444 or telephone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

