Fishing legend hooked on our region

Rob Paxevanos recently spent two days at Seventeen Seventy with the Fishing Australia crew for an episode to go to air next year.

Rob Paxevanos recently spent two days at Seventeen Seventy with the Fishing Australia crew for an episode to go to air next year.

ROB Paxevanos – the enthusiastic and exuberant host of WIN Television’s iconic Fishing Australia series – has fallen for Seventeen Seventy, hook, line and sinker after filming in the region late last month.

“It’s one of the top 10 places I’ve been to in Australia,” Mr Paxevanos – who has more than 27 years’ experience as a professional fishing guide around the country – said this week.

“I rank it right up there.”

Just saying the name Seventeen Seventy, he said, evoked idyllic imagery of perfect fishing spots and “outstanding” fishing options.

“Seventeen Seventy is one of those little hideaways where it’s big enough that it’s got everything but still quaint and unspoilt,” Mr Paxevanos said.

“You’re away from the crowds but if you’re a holiday-maker, you’re still driving distance from Brisbane. So it ticks all those boxes.”

Mr Paxevanos said filming for the show, which would go to air early next year, had caught such an abundance of top-quality fishing variety, information and imagery, that two episodes would be created.

Rob Paxevanos recently spent two days at Seventeen Seventy with the Fishing Australia crew for an episode to go to air next year.

“It’s a beautifully shot program and I think the pictures and the fishing is all going to speak for itself,” he said.

Mr Paxevanos said the town and region had “natural beauty” and operators such as 1770 LARC! Tours provided a “unique experience”.

“There’s the headland that pops out and gives nice shelter from the southerlies and there’s four inlets to choose from including some you can only get to from the LARC!,” he said.

The range of fishing available, he said, allowed for family friendly fishing or more experienced options.

“While there’s the estuaries and easy fishing, you’ve also go the Southern Great Reef,” Mr Paxevanos said.

“The options are also very important to us when we’re filming, especially if the wind or swell picks up.

“The thing about Seventeen Seventy is you’ve got so many choices for shelter.”

With his film crew, Mr Paxevanos spent two days with the LARC!.

Rob Paxevanos recently spent two days at Seventeen Seventy with the Fishing Australia crew for an episode to go to air next year.

He also enjoyed a trip with Kayak Fish 1770, which was a “very popular” type of fishing, and a trip with Damian Robeck from fishing charters, Hooked on 1770.

“Damian took us out in the ocean and we just upsized everything,” Mr Paxevanos said. “We went from really good fishing for bream, whiting and flathead to doing offshore fishing, and I can’t remember pulling that many big fish in one day.

“It was one of those days where I spent more time with the rod bent – it was awesome. “There was a dozen different highly sought after reef fish and big snapper that would be the prize of the day anywhere else and you hardly raised an eyebrow.”

Mr Paxevanos, who stayed at the 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort, said he’d recommend the area to “anyone who wants a full-on sports fishing holiday that is not going t break the bank”.

“The beauty of it is, you can easily go wet a line easy yourself or tow your own boat,” he said.

“You can do it on any level. Fishing gives you an excuse to stand in the water without looking crazy and take in the scenery, right up to the full-on challenges.”

Mr Paxevanos said he promoted fishing as a sport that “immerses people in nature and connects us with how people have used nature for eons”.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive Gus Stedman said the Fishing Australia show would be shown at an ideal time for people planning their mid-year holidays.

“There’s no better place in Australia to come for a winter beak. The weather is just amazing at 27 or 28 degrees and you can still swim,” Mr Stedman said.