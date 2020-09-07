Fishing Festival set to take CQ by storm

The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is popular with people at the southern end of the Gladstone region.

A FAMILY favourite fishing event in regional Central Queensland is back for 2020, with organisers expecting a big turnout.

The Baffle Creek Fishing Festival returns for six days of high-octane action in the Agnes Water/1770 area from September 21 to 26.

A BCFF spokesman said they were expecting around 150 to 200 entrants in total this year.

“With just two weeks to go we already have 130 entrants registered,” the spokesman said.

Despite the positive signs regarding the number of entrants registered, the BCFF spokesman said they were lower numbers this year due to COVID-19.

“The initial uncertainty of whether our event could go ahead or not, as well as the possible changes in people’s work/financial situations due to COVID-19 means that fewer people may be able to attend,” he said.

“We also usually get a few entrants from interstate, New South Wales and Victoria - obviously they will not be able to attend this year.

“With that said, the feedback and interest we have received in the event and the number of registrations we already have, has exceeded our initial expectations and we usually get people turn up on the day to register in person.”

The spokesman was not short of reasons on what makes the BCFF so special, quoting the club president when saying the event had incredible vibes.

“Baffle Creek is truly a beautiful place to be and is one of the few remaining undisturbed coastal rivers in Queensland,” he said.

“Competition entrants may fish all the creeks, rivers, estuaries, beaches and offshore from the southern bank of Baffle Creek up to Wreck Rock (excluding all “no fishing zones”) from boat, personal watercraft, land based, kayak, canoe or whatever means.”

The spokesman said the BCFF’s “Catch, Snap and Release format” made it a breeze for all participants.

“No need to rush back for weigh-ins as it is all done via our custom APP from Track My Fish,” he said.

“Entrants take a photo of the fish they catch on our official brag mat and upload it to the APP … too easy.”

