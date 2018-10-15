Coming to terms with loss a year on from MV Dianne sinking

A YEAR after the fishing trawler MV Dianne went down off the Queensland coast with six men on board, families are still coming to terms with their loss.

Skipper Ben Leahy, 45, and crewmen Adam Hoffman, 30, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, Chris Sammut, 34, and Eli Tonks, 33, perished when the boat capsized off the Town of 1770 on October 16, last year.

Ruben McDornan (above) was the only survivor of the crew which set out from Bundaberg to harvest sea cucumbers further north.

He was rescued by a passing catamaran. Mr Hoffman's parents, Ross and Suzanne, sisters Melody, Heidi, Sally, Sarah and Alicia and young daughter Evie, said the sorrow remained.

"Our family is still in disbelief about losing Ads last year. There is a huge hole in our hearts. We miss him terribly every day," they said.

"Although it has been 12 months, there isn't a day that goes by we don't think of him and miss his gentle, fun-loving, cheeky ways. Life will never be the same without him."

The family thanked search and rescuers and the Town of 1770.