CONTENDER: Patrick Laws will be contesting the 2018 Gladstone Regional Council by-election.
Fishing devotee hooks in to new goal

Noor Gillani
31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM
Patrick Laws missed his shot at running for council in 2016 and hopes now will be his time.

Mr Laws intended to nominate in the previous elections but decided to invest his energy in a new role as general manager with Ship and Sail, a company that operates the chandlery at the Gladstone Marine Centre.

"A lot of people have come up to me since this by-election was announced, asking me if I would run,” Mr Laws said.

"It sort of talked me into actually nominating.”

He said his community-mindedness made him a positive prospect for council, and one of his main goals was addressing increasing rates.

"I know that there's always a conscious effort to minimise the growth in rates, so being a part of a successful council means that you do put a cap on rates or minimise the actual increase,” he said.

Mr Laws said the person elected following former councillor Cindi Bush's resignation would have "big shoes to fill”.

"She was great for council ... I think that I have a lot to offer the region being here for a long time and always being involved in charity and volunteer roles,” Mr Laws said.

"I was on the committee of the Boyne Tannum HookUp for 12 years and involved in the event for the last 15 years.

"I've always been a good listener to people through the different jobs that I've had, and a doer - anything that I receive I do act on it and make sure that it's finished.”

With 25 years of involvement, Mr Laws is a life member of the Gladstone Brothers Cricket Inc Cricket Club.

He was raised in Emerald and moved to Gladstone in 1992.

