Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

FOLLOWING one of its biggest years yet the Boyne Tannum HookUp was awarded the Best in Business Award for Tourism Attraction on Saturday night.

Accepting the award, president Jennifer McGuire said the 2019 fishing competition injected $2.4 million into the local economy, and generated an estimated 13 jobs.

"We are working closely with the Gladstone tourism body, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, and also with Gladstone Regional Council on economic development," Ms McGuire said.

"The tourism injection into our community from fishing is one that we need to continue to develop - creating jobs and opportunities within our community.

"We receive some funding from Tourism Events Queensland and awards like this validate that investment."

She said the management committee worked year-round to promote the event, with the most recent focus being to finalise boat packages for its 25th event next year.

"After going out to the market for the new three-year contract in June this year, the successful tenderer (a local dealership) has since declined the offer to supply boats," she said.

Ms McGuire said the committee was moving forward with a new approach.

"Over the years, we have developed strong relationships directly with the manufacturers who have been extremely supportive of the strategic direction and expansion of the event," she said.

"For the 2020 boat packages, we will be working with the manufacturers for the supply of hulls and motors; and then HookUp will pay local boat dealerships to put the packages together."