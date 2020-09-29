Fishing comp celebrated for its effort during COVID-19

The Boyne Tannum HookUp was celebrated for its resilience during COVID-19.

A GLADSTONE fishing competition has been celebrated by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council for its resilience during COVID-19.

The Boyne Tannum Hookup was highlighted in the QTIC World Tourism Day Breakfast earlier this month for adapting it’s weekend fishing competition into a virtual format.

The 2020 Boyne Tannum HookUp was broadcasted at Reef City Motors this year.

Boyne Tannum Hookup president Jennifer McGuire said it was a huge effort to get the right software to successfully run the event, but it has now future proofed the competition.

Ms McGuire said when the crowd limitations were enforced, the Boyne Tannum Hookup team worked with software developers to broadcast the event from an undisclosed location.

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jennifer McGuire.

She said they were able to organise a completely digital competition by working alongside Stage and Audio contractors.

“Usually we attract under 3,500 entrants each year, but due to the live stream and entrants not having to gather in a single location we reached our cap of 5,000 entrants,” Ms McGuire said.

The event received 5020 virtual entrants in 2020 compared with 3074 entrants in 2019, with far more entrants from outside of the Gladstone region than usual.

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jenny McGuire and Reef City Motors sales manager Colin Cross at Reef City Motors, where the 25th Boyne Tannum Hookup was broadcasted.

QTIC chief executive Daniel Gschwind said Queensland’s industry was not only important to the economy but also to the life of communities and their wellbeing.

“Our cultural life, our events, our heritage and even our guardianship of our natural wonders is supported by tourism activity,” he said.

“It is those workers and the tourism business operators who had to step up during this devastating time and try to keep businesses afloat and plan for a disrupted future.”

Jack Shepherd, 10, at the Boyne Tannum HookUp 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said she saw first-hand how tourism operators struggled throughout the pandemic.

“We’re committed to supporting tourism businesses to get back on their feet in coming months.”

Ms McGuire said in 2021 the Boyne Tannum Hookup would host the event in two Gladstone region parklands to disperse the crowds and will livestream the event.

“Then if we are still living with COVID restrictions we’ll be able to host our full fishing competition program”.