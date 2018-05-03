Fishermen warned not to use this pest as bait at Hookup

FISHERMAN are being warned against using a "pest" species, tilapia, as a bait fish.

The Fitzroy Basin Association has asked participants of the Boyne Tannum HookUp coming from across the region to ensure they do not use tilapia as bait fish during the competition.

FBA project officer Shannon van Nunen said there had been no recent sightings or evidence of tilapia in Gladstone region waterways but it was important to keep it that way.

"Tilapia are notorious pests - when they get into a system they impact it greatly," he said.

They dominate, they take over."

"They exhaust food supplies of other species, they out-compete them, out-breed them and can reduce the quality of the water by disturbing the bottom."

Mr Van Nunen said it was a myth that barramundi would effectively control tilapia.

What barra do is feed on their favourite foods first - once these are gone, they might look at tilapia.

It is illegal to transport tilapia, use them for bait or to eat them, but people may not accurately identify the juvenile fish and thus use them for bait.

If you spot tilapia, report the sighting to: feralscan.org.au/feralfishscan/

FBA will be conducting water sampling for evidence of tilapia in the Gladstone region within the next month.