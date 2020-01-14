Fishers class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

Gladstone Fish Market owner Ted Whittingham in the cream jacket and pants), Urangan Fisheries owner Nick Schulz with Law Essentials principle Chris Thompson and Clyde and Co partner Maurice Thompson with plaintiffs in the class action against Gladstone Ports Corporation.

A CLASS action of more than 150 fishermen and associated businesses against Gladstone Ports Corporation is expected to go to trial and initially take 11 weeks.

The update to the case came as The Morning Bulletin put together a list of the top court stories in 2019, which included the class action against GPC, which will be published later this week.

More than 150 seafood industry members from Queensland and NSW – from Bowen to Sydney – are seeking $100 million-$150 million from GPC, saying works carried out by the government-owned corporation in the Gladstone area about 2010 negatively impacted the water quality, fish health and fish numbers, which impacted the industry members’ businesses.

GPC tried to halt the class action last year by arguing a funding arrangement between the fishermen and associated businesses with Litigation Capital Management was “unenforceable” (invalid) by “reason of maintenance, champerty or public policy”.

Champerty is a legal restriction – which originated in Britain in the 1600s and has been law in Queensland since the 1800s – that precludes frivolous or vexatious litigation, along with maintenance funded by a third party for a share of the lawsuit win.

Lawyers for fishers and associated businesses countered the ‘concerns’ by asking the court to declare the agreements valid, and determine if the 400-year-old torts of maintenance and champerty still exist as part of common law of Australia.

Alternatively, the fishers’ lawyers – Clyde and Co – sought a common fund order.

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton in July for Justice Graeme Crow to hear both sides argue the 400-year-old tort along with other litigation matters around the funding arrangement.

Justice Crow handed down his decision in September in favour of the fishers but did not officially abolish the old tort.

GPC has lodged an appeal against Justice Crow’s decision with the appeal to be heard in March this year.

In October, Justice Crow handed down an order which included an initial 11-week trial being set for April 2021 to be part heard in Rockhampton and part heard in Brisbane.

The fishers’ lawyers Clyde and Co issued a statement after Justice Crow handed down his decision in September saying the outcome of the matter was critical to the operation of class actions in Queensland.

It was the first time Queensland courts was asked to determine the issue.