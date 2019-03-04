Fishermen's lucky escape after monster wave overturns tinnie

A large wave off Noosa took the boaties beyond recovery point on Sunday morning and they took on too much water when they landed to stay afloat.

A large wave off Noosa took the boaties beyond recovery point on Sunday morning and they took on too much water when they landed to stay afloat. Fishing Noosa

TWO fishermen and a dog had a lucky escape on Sunday morning after a massive wave sent them "beyond recovery" at the Noosa bar crossing.

A video posted by Fishing Noosa shows the tinnie heading out to sea through rough surf about 6.20am.

"They were almost out when a couple of waves stood up right out back," Fishing Noosa said.

"A smallish one set them up and a boomer took them beyond recovery point."

The footage shows the boat being blasted into the air, and then disappearing behind the huge swell.

The boat took on too much water from the monster wave to stay afloat.

The men are seen floating alongside the overturned boat while drifting back to shore.

No one was hurt in the incident, and strong currents pushed the boat and its passengers on to the North Shore about 15 minutes later.

Fishing Noosa said the dog recovered first and could be seen running up and down the beach with a stick.

With the help of nearby beachgoers, the fishermen righted the tinnie and were towed back to the Gympie Tce boat ramp by the Noosa Coast Guard.

Fishing Noosa said the bar was "not a good place to be in a small boat" with swell that large.

The footage has gone viral on Facebook, with more than 500 shares and 80,000 views.

"Not worth risking it all if you don't know what your doing. Boat safety is important, learn it before you buy one," Heidi Walton said.