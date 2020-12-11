Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Council’s plan to save Wild Cattle Island

        Premium Content REVEALED: Council’s plan to save Wild Cattle Island

        News “Our coastal lifestyle is unique and worth preserving for generations to come.”

        Drug addict mum’s heartfelt admission

        Premium Content Drug addict mum’s heartfelt admission

        News Leeann Tracy Jaraminas, 45, wants to do better for her daughter.

        Ports Corp aware of fish kill inside jurisdiction

        Premium Content Ports Corp aware of fish kill inside jurisdiction

        News An unknown population of fish were found dead in a GPC waterway this week.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 10.