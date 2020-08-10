Menu
Fishermen find body in tent on banks of the Burdekin River

10th Aug 2020 10:46 AM

Police are working to identify human remains found on the banks of the Burdekin River.

Detectives and forensic officers were called to a remote campsite of the banks of the Burdekin River near Dalbeg, south west of Ayr at the weekend.

Ayr Police criminal investigations branch Detective Senior Constable Nick Bach said the skeletal remains were located by fishermen in the area, Saturday afternoon.

Location of Skeletal remains found on the Burdekin River
"Police are conducting investigations in to the identity of a person," Sen-Constable Bach said.

The remains were found in a tent near Eight Mile Creek, on the Burdekin River.

Sen-Constable Bach said there was no indication of how long the remains had been in the area.

"Skeletal remains were located in what appeared to be at a remote campsite," he said.

"It was in the Eight Mile Creek area, in dense bushland, near the banks of the river."

Sen-Constable Bach appealed to anyone with information to contact Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

