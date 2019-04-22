Menu
A rock fisherman has been pulled onto Boulder Beach unconscious.
Breaking

Fisherman 'unresponsive' after being washed off rocks

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.10pm: AMBULANCE crews have been performing CPR on a man who was washed off the rocks at Boulder Beach earlier today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man had gone into cardiac arrest as crews continued to resuscitate him.

He found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

 

Original story: A FISHERMAN has been found unconscious by surfers at a popular beach near Ballina.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were called to Boulder Beach at Skennars Head shortly after midday on Monday after reports a man, believed to be in his 40s, was washed off the rocks into the ocean.

"A group of surfers managed to help him get towards the beach," the spokesman said.

 

"He is unconscious and unresponsive."

Three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

The helicopter's critical care medical team was winched into the area to assist.

No further details are available at this stage.

