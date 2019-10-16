Fisherman rescued from tiny reef island

A man in his 40s was rescued from Swains Reef early in the morning on October 16. (Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE)

A man in his 40s was rescued from Swains Reef early in the morning on October 16. (Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE)

A FISHERMAN in his 40s was airlifted to hospital early this morning after suffering from a suspected bowel infection near Swains Reef.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was alerted to the man onboard a professional fishing boat yesterday afternoon, however due to the location of the boat the service did not have enough fuel to reach the vessel.

A man in his 40s was rescued from Swains Reef early in the morning on October 16. (Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE)

Communications between the Queensland Police Service boat deemed it would be best for the fishing boat to make its way to the nearby Hixson Cay island.

At 5.15am this morning, the service's Rescue 300 crew made its way to the Swains Reef area where a dory containing the patient and another crew member from the fishing vessel approached island.

The man was treated onboard by medical crew for an internal bowel infection.

He was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.