Fisheries officers dish out $6428 in fines in Gladstone

Fisheries officers in Gladstone have reported a 96 per cent compliance rate of the 775 inspections they have made since October 2017.

FINES totalling $6428 have been issued since the Gladstone fisheries office reopened last October.

The details were revealed by Agriculture Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, who said Gladstone fisheries officers had made 775 inspections and there was a 96 per cent compliance rate.

Mr Furner said 37 offences were detected.

The State Government appointed four fisheries officers to Gladstone last year to reintroduce the Gladstone Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol.

The officers received a new $295,000, 7.5-metre vessel in April this year to help them monitor compliance offshore.

The information was provided in response to a question tabled in Queensland Parliament by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher about the capacity of the Gladstone fisheries office since the vessel's arrival.