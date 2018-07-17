Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fisheries officers in Gladstone have reported a 96 per cent compliance rate of the 775 inspections they have made since October 2017.
Fisheries officers in Gladstone have reported a 96 per cent compliance rate of the 775 inspections they have made since October 2017.
Environment

Fisheries officers dish out $6428 in fines in Gladstone

Tegan Annett
by
17th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

FINES totalling $6428 have been issued since the Gladstone fisheries office reopened last October.

The details were revealed by Agriculture Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, who said Gladstone fisheries officers had made 775 inspections and there was a 96 per cent compliance rate.

Mr Furner said 37 offences were detected.

The State Government appointed four fisheries officers to Gladstone last year to reintroduce the Gladstone Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol.

The officers received a new $295,000, 7.5-metre vessel in April this year to help them monitor compliance offshore.

The information was provided in response to a question tabled in Queensland Parliament by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher about the capacity of the Gladstone fisheries office since the vessel's arrival.

fisheries fishing gladstone fishing queensland government
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    $150k for Boyne Tannum pool study promised in budget

    $150k for Boyne Tannum pool study promised in budget

    Council News A CASH splash of $150,000 will be promised in the next Gladstone Regional Council budget for a feasibility study into a a swimming pool at Boyne/Tannum.

    Northern Oil in Australian-first hydrogen production project

    Northern Oil in Australian-first hydrogen production project

    Business Company announces game changing deal.

    Airbnb to be regulated: 1770 resort says it's not enough

    Airbnb to be regulated: 1770 resort says it's not enough

    News Council welcomes proposed regulation for short term letting.

    Hub4Learners helping new drivers to go the extra mile

    Hub4Learners helping new drivers to go the extra mile

    News I had a long-term plan to become a driving instructor.

    Local Partners