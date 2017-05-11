Fisheries officer for Gladstone?

A compliance officer, specifically for Gladstone, could be a possibility.

ALTHOUGH there is certainly no firm commitment on a specific fisheries compliance officer for Gladstone, there is a possibility there could be one in the future.

In February this year, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Gladstone and answered questions from our readers.

Steve Roberts asked her when a fisheries officer would return to Gladstone, given the high number of boat owners here.

The Premier said she was not aware of that but would take the people responsible.

When asked if that conversation had occurred, a spokesman for MS Palaszczuk said since the matter was raised with the Premier, the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Bill Byrne has been assessing the resources on the Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol.

"This assessment be considered as part of whole-of-government budget considerations," he said.

The spokesman said there had been no patrol officers specifically based in Gladstone since 2012.

"In the broader region, there are no Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers based in Gladstone, the Gladstone region is serviced by 15 officers based in Yeppoon, Bundaberg, Kingaroy and Hervey Bay."

The spokesman said another officer had joined the team on February 13 this year.

Last year, Gladstone and the greater region's anglers racked up more than $143,000 in fisheries infringement notices.

Gladstone waterways were also identified by Fisheries Queensland as being a "high risk" area for crab pot interference.