25°
News

Fisheries finally back on Gladstone waters

ALL ABOARD: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district officer Aaron McAdams at the Gladstone office.
ALL ABOARD: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district officer Aaron McAdams at the Gladstone office. Contributed
MATT HARRIS
by

THEY can't control the wild weather, but they can insure Gladstone's fisheries resources and habitats are sustainably managed for years to come.

Yesterday marked the first day of official operations at the newly reopened Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol office at Alf O'Rourke Dr.

While this week's rain will keep most people off the water, the re-opening of the Gladstone office will ensure that more compliance and monitoring activates will be undertaken in the area.

Four QBFP officers will be permanently stationed in Gladstone and will have a new 7.5m patrol boat.

There had been no patrol officers specifically based in Gladstone since 2012.

People out fishing in the holidays.
People out fishing in the holidays. Mike Richards GLA280617FISH

The announcement is part of the State Government's Sustainable Fisheries Strategy 2017-2027.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher toured the newly reopened QBFP office.

"Gladstone is a very active commercial and recreational fishing centre and it is important that we have patrol officers based here,” he said.

"They'll help to ensure that our fisheries resources and habitats are sustainably managed.

"A key focus of the QBFP is to undertake intelligence-based compliance, focussing on gathering intelligence to target non-compliant operators rather than randomly catching people breaking the rules.”

There are 642,000 recreational fishers and 1705 commercial fishing licence holders across Queensland.

Topics:  auckland creek bag limits boyne river calliope river fisheries officers fisheries queensland gladstone harbour queensland boating and fisheries patrol

Gladstone Observer
Our Gary's great Commonwealth Games honour

Our Gary's great Commonwealth Games honour

RUGBY league legend Gary Larson is one of 22 Gladstone region residents to run in Queen's Baton Relay.

'Sl*ts' and 'b*tches': Woman abuses strippers at 'rival' club

Amber Cheree Haynes pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges; one count of obstructing a police officer in a public place while adversely affected by alcohol, commit public nuisance with a licensed premises and being drunk or disorderly at a licensed premises.

FEUD between staff of two 'rival' clubs blows up over stripper abuse

Brazen crooks using paywave boost fraud rates

Inspector Darren Somerville, from Gladstone police, says thieves using the paywave option to purchase goods with stolen debit and credit cards are the key reason fraud is rising.

Top cop warns Gladstone residents to watch their wallets

'Nothing happened' Says woman as she wipes blood off face

WHO'S THE VICTIM: Gladstone police walk into strange situation at Calliope home.

Gladstone police walk into strange situation at Calliope home.

Local Partners