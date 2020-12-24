Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

CQ anglers have been, in the main, complying with rules for fishing freshwater impoundments. FILE PHOTO.

A Fisheries Queensland blitz on illegal fishing in stocked freshwater impoundments has netted fines of almost $10,000, but CQ’s contribution may surprise you.

So far, 97 fisheries infringement notices with fines totalling $9717 have been issued Queensland-wide since the crackdown started in September.

But Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol Central Queensland district manager Peter Dixon revealed the CQ region had not contributed to the fines total.

Mr Dixon said he was delighted with the high compliance rate from those using Central Queensland’s stocked freshwater impoundments.

“Since July 1, only three offences were detected on these (CQ) impoundments, all of which were dealt with through the issuing of a caution notice,” Mr Dixon said.

“No fines were issued.”

Fisheries officers have been on patrol at stocked impoundments across Queensland and the majority of infringements issued so far have been for fishing the dams and weirs without a permit.

All fishers over 18 years of age must hold a permit to line fish, including catch and release fishing in Queensland’s 63 stocked dams and weirs, and they must produce it when requested by fisheries officers.

An annual permit costs $50 per person, an annual concession permit is $36 and a weekly permit is $10.

It’s quick and simple to purchase permits online at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, or at any Australia Post outlet or sub-agent in Queensland.

The warning from authorities is that freshwater fishers can expect to see fisheries officers on patrol at any stocked impoundment, at any time in the coming months.

