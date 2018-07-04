Menu
BUSTED: Queensland Fisheries officers caught recreational fishermen at Seventeen Seventy with coral reef fin fish that were undersized and above the legal take limits.
Environment

FISHERIES BLITZ: 67 notices dealt out in four days at 1770

4th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

FISHERMEN taking home undersized or too many fish were sprung during a recent blitz by fisheries officers, cracking down on illegal behaviour at Seventeen Seventy.

A four-day inspection by Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers at Seventeen Seventy resulted in issuing 60 infringement notices and seven marine infringement notices.

Fisheries Queensland said the officers found compliance by commercial fishers was "very good” but there were numerous offences detected by recreational fishermen.

They said among the worst offences were undersized and excess quantities of coral reef fin fish.

Queensland Fisheries officers caught recreational fishermen at Seventeen Seventy with coral reef fin fish that were undersized and above the legal take limits.
"If you're heading out fishing please familiarise yourself with size and possession limits or your fun fishing trip may turn a little sour,” Fisheries Queensland said.

The behaviour was slammed by fishermen, who said on social media it was a job well done by the fisheries officers.

Fisheries Queensland said fin fish were measured from the top of their snout to the end of their tail.

fisheries queensland fishing recreational fishing seventeen seventy
Gladstone Observer

